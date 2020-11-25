Advertisement
Saskatoon police investigate after shot fired at home while residents inside
Published Wednesday, November 25, 2020 10:54AM CST
A Saskatoon Police Service cruiser blocks traffic in the city's Fairhaven neighbourhood on Tuesday night. (Matt Young/CTV)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shot being fired at a home early Wednesday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a multi-unit dwelling in the 3700 block of Fairlight Drive.
Initial reports stated that the home had been shot at while the residents were inside, police said in a news release.
Upon arrival, police say they located a broken window, a bullet and further damage inside the home caused by a discharged gun.
No one was injured and no suspect description is available.