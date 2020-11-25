SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shot being fired at a home early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a multi-unit dwelling in the 3700 block of Fairlight Drive.

Initial reports stated that the home had been shot at while the residents were inside, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police say they located a broken window, a bullet and further damage inside the home caused by a discharged gun.

No one was injured and no suspect description is available.