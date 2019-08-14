

Saskatoon police are investigating two separate street robberies in which victims were threatened at gunpoint.

Police say the first call came in about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 21st Street West.

A boy reported being approached by a group of four males.

Police say the group pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his shoes.

The victim was able escape and get help at a nearby business.

The suspects are described as all wearing green clothing. Two were on bicycles while the other two were on foot.

Police say the second robbery happened around 11:30 Tuesday night.

A 40-year-old man reported he was approached on the 400 block oof 3rd Avenue North.

According to police, the incident involved three suspects, a woman and two men, who police say threatened the victim with a handgun and first demanded his cell phone and then his pass code.

The suspects then ran away, police say.

The female suspect is described as being around 20-years-old, five-foot-three, wearing all black with a teardrop tattoo under her eye.

One male suspect is described as being in his late twenties, six feet tall, wearing all black.

The second male suspect is described as being between 19 and 20 years of age, five-foot-eight, wearing all black with a blue and white bandanna.