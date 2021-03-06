SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) gave four-year-old Jett Reis a reason to smile about as he battles a rare brain tumour.

He was presented with a uniform as he wants to be a police officer when he grows up, just like uncle, SPS said in a tweet.

Jett was diagnosed early February with an exceedingly rare pediatric brain tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

"Jett already had the spirit of a warrior to fight and now he's got the uniform to do it." SPS said.

Jett's aunt Jaecene Spott describes her nephew as a kind, generous and thoughtful person. In late 2020, his grandfather was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy. He came up with the idea to shave his head in solidarity so that his Gido “would not be alone in the fight.”

A GoFundMe page for Jett has already raised more than $115,000 to date.