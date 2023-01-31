Saskatoon police have located missing teen

Saskatoon police have found the missing teen. Identifying details have been removed from the following story.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have found a missing 13-year-old girl after they asked for the public's help finding the teen.

The teen was last seen Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. in the Meadowgreen area, an SPS news release said.

She was found safe, according to police.

SPS said they thank the public for their help.