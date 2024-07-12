SUV slams into gravel truck on Circle Drive in early morning crash

Saskatoon police say an SUV slammed into the back of a gravel truck early Friday morning, causing traffic detours on Circle Drive.

Officers were called the scene on Circle Drive under the Attridge Drive overpass just after 2 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a Dodge Journey crushed into the back of a gravel truck in the northbound lanes, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Police said the 38-year-old SUV driver was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The gravel truck driver was not injured.

Collision analysts remained on scene to investigate Friday.