SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • SUV slams into gravel truck on Circle Drive in early morning crash

    Share

    Saskatoon police say an SUV slammed into the back of a gravel truck early Friday morning, causing traffic detours on Circle Drive.

    Officers were called the scene on Circle Drive under the Attridge Drive overpass just after 2 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a Dodge Journey crushed into the back of a gravel truck in the northbound lanes, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

    Police said the 38-year-old SUV driver was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

    The gravel truck driver was not injured.

    Collision analysts remained on scene to investigate Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News