Four Saskatoon workers taken to hospital following carbon monoxide exposure

Four workers were taken to hospital on Thursday after being exposed to carbon monoxide in a parking garage under construction in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says its crews were called to the structure on the 100 block of Horner Crescent just before 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a patient suffering the effects of carbon monoxide exposure.

Firefighters donned respirators and continued searching the underground parking garage, which the city says was under construction and not occupied by residents.

Three more patients were found in the garage and all four were transferred to paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment.

The condition of the patients is not known, but CTV News has contacted Medavie Health Services West and is waiting for a response.

Firefighters then set up fans to ventilate the garage.

The fire department believes a concrete power trowel being operated inside the building could have produced the carbon monoxide.

Saskatchewan Occupational Safety has taken over the investigation, the city says.