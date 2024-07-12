Sask. RCMP says three people were impersonating police in Onion Lake

Onion Lake RCMP are looking for information about three people believed to be impersonating police officers.

Officers at the Onion Lake detachment were alerted to the issue this week, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release. Police say three people in a black SUV with blue and red emergency lights conducted a traffic stop in Onion Lake Cree Nation and demanded identification from the occupants.

Those in the vehicle asked for accreditation and questioned the three suspects, who were described as wearing black balaclavas and tactical gear, but received no indication who they were. They drove off safely after the encounter.

“It is illegal to impersonate a police officer,” the RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

“As such, we ask that anyone being followed by what they believe to be an imitation police vehicle contact RCMP immediately. If you’ve been pulled over or encountered the individuals described above, please contact RCMP.”

In light of the incident, the RCMP is clarifying that members of the public can request identification from its officers.

“If you have concerns during a police vehicle stop, you may request to see an officer’s badge and ID card. Both the badge and ID card will show the same regimental number and the ID card will have a photo.”

If you’re still concerned, call the detachment to verify the identity of the officer or person involved, the RCMP says.