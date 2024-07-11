Saskatoon and area gets a light show overnight, some damage in summer storm

A thunderstorm woke up many Saskatoon residents overnight, following a severe thunderstorm warning from Environment Canada on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, a weak cold front moving into the province from the west created favourable conditions for a storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

These thunderstorms moved to the east or southeast through the night and early morning.

In Waskesiu, about 228 kilometres north of Saskatoon, the powerful storm came through around 7 p.m. Locals posted photos of golf ball sized hail on a Facebook buy and sell group.

A Waskesiu resident posted photos of hail found on the golf course on July 11, 2024. (Source: Tara Degelman / Facebook)

Outlook resident Julie Hlagy captured a stunning photo of a lightning strike that she says happened early Friday morning as the storm passed over her town, located about 90 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

"Little storm that packed a punch ran by Outlook early this morning," said Outlook resident Julie Hlagy. (Courtesy: Julie Hlagy)

Environment Canada cautions that summer storms can pose a real risk to safety.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees, and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” Environment Canada said the advisory.

One group at the Borden Bridge Campground had a close call overnight, as heavy winds toppled trees that fell into their camper and tent.

"Had a bit of bad luck last night in the storm," Karen Spelay posted in the Saskatchewan RV Campers Facebook group.

"Thankful, we are all safe."

(Source: Karen Spelay / Facebook)

Saskatoon remained under a severe thunderstorm advisory on Friday. The federal weather service warned around 8 a.m. that the risk of a severe storm, including hail, lightning and strong winds, was still possible as the weak cold front continued to move through the province.

The advisory concluded by late afternoon, replaced with a air quality statement as the cold front moving across the province brought a pool of wildfire smoke.

Environment Canada said the smoke would clear by Friday evening.