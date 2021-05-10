SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it has issued 18 tickets to people violating public health orders at a rally in Kiwanis Memorial Park on Sunday.

More than 100 people were congregating and disobeying current Public Health orders, SPS said in a news release.

One additional ticket was issued to a participant involved in a rally on April 24.

Those who received tickets were observed to have varying levels of involvement in the rally, police say.

Police expect to issue more tickets as the investigation continues.

“We encourage members of the public to adhere to the restrictions set out in Public Health orders and not attend future events where violations may occur.”

The rally was led by federal People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier despite warnings from health officials of breaking the province's public health orders.