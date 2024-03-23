Saskatoon police form new team to combat human trafficking

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has launched a new human trafficking response team after receiving 2.5 years of federal funding from Justice Canada.

The funding is for the SPS’ Victim Services Unit (VSU) to create two full-time positions —human trafficking responder and human trafficking liaison.

According to a release from SPS, the human trafficking responder will work alongside investigators from the SPS Vice unit to provide immediate and specialized support to victims and survivors.

Their role includes assisting victims in navigating the justice system aiming to increase conviction rates in these cases.

“The Human Trafficking Liaison will work in partnership with our Indigenous Resource Officers, and other identified community partners to develop and deliver trauma-informed training for prosecutors and first responders in order to enhance the detection, investigation, and prosecution of human trafficking incidents in Saskatoon and throughout the province of Saskatchewan,” SPS said.

SPS said both positions have been hired and the team’s work has already begun. The liaison officer has started their duties this week with the responder expected to join in May.