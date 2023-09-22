Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers

    Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

    Police shared a photo on social media showing 44 pieces of decommissioned body armour that will be heading to the war-torn country.

    It's the fifth batch of body armour the Saskatoon Police Service has sent to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

    A police spokesperson said although the pieces of body armour may have been retired, they are still in "useable condition."

    On the same day as Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada, Saskatoon police announced a donation of armour to Ukraine. (X/Saskatoon Police Service)

    In addition to protecting volunteers, police say the armour may be used to shield civilians caught in the fighting.

    The donation announcement comes the same day as Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada.

    Saskatoon Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES War in Ukraine 'must end with our victory' Zelenskyy tells Parliament, PM pledges $650M in aid

    Addressing a joint session of Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. In his introductory remarks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million "multi-year commitment" for further Ukraine aid.

    McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks

    Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News