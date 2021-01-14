SASKATOON -- Chief Troy Cooper is isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Cooper learned of the diagnosis on Thursday. It is believed he contracted the virus from community transmission.

He is feeling well and continuing to fulfil his duties, he said in the release.

“I am fortunate to have mild symptoms but of course that is not the case for everyone who is exposed to COVID-19. To keep our community safe we all must follow the measures and restrictions of the Public Health Order, use the COVID Alert app and follow proper hygiene measures,” he said.

There were 765 active coronavirus cases in the Saskatoon area as of Thursday afternoon.