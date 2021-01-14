SASKATOON -- The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available to Saskatchewan seniors over the age of 70 living in the north central area, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

Anyone booking an appointment must phone ahead and talk to staff to ensure they are eligible and are able to make it to the clinic location.

The clinic location are:

Big River Clinic: Thursday, January 14 from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Big River Primary Care Clinic. To book your appointment, call 306-469-2505.

Canwood Clinic: Friday, January 15 from 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Canwood Community Clinic. To book an appointment, call 306-468-2400.

Shellbrook Clinic: Friday, January 15 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, January 16, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Parkland Integrated Health Center. To book an appointment, call 306-747-6812.

Birch Hills: Friday, January 15 at the Birch Hills Primary Care Clinic from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. To book an appointment, call 306-749-3331.

Debden Clinic: Tuesday, January 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Debden Community Center. To book an appointment, call 306-469-2505.

Blaine Lake: Tuesday, January 19, at the Blaine Lake Primary Care Clinic from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. To book an appointment, call 306-497-2494.

Candle Lake: Tuesday, January 19 at the Candle Lake Primary Care Clinic from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. To book an appointment, call 306-929-2414.

Christopher Lake: Wednesday, January 20 at the Christopher Lake Legion Hall from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. To book an appointment, call 306-961-4696.

The vaccine was made available to independent seniors over 70 in the Wakaw, Cudworth, Rosthern areas on Wednesday.