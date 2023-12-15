Saskatoon police chief 'open to the idea' of mandatory medical assessment at new shelter
Outgoing Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper says he's open to the idea of mandatory medical assessments for some of the city's most vulnerable population.
"At one point in time, I probably would have said, 'I don't think that that's a proper approach,' but as we've experienced the sort of ineffectiveness of holding people 24 hours, I'm becoming more and more open to the idea," Cooper said, during his year-end interview with CTV News.
Early next year, a 15-bed shelter for people with complex needs is set to open on Idylwyld Drive North.
The shelter is designed for people battling addictions or mental health challenges, that have been kicked out of existing facilities and can't be housed anywhere but police detention cells.
Different than a homeless shelter, people won't be able to walk in, they would be brought in by police and can be held for 24 hours. Cooper sees the benefit of extending that period.
"Having somebody kept for three days where they can be properly assessed, potentially get medical treatment — I think that there's some benefit to that," the police chief said.
Mayor Charlie Clark echoed the idea of a holding period longer than 24 hours.
"To me, that is a very short period of time," Clark said.
"To be able to have somebody there for longer to help get them into a more stable place, so they can be better connected to services, makes sense."
But Clark was against a "detained course of treatment."
"I want to see what actually works to take somebody from that very hopeless, desperate place — where they're so tied to addictions — to a place of stability, and the ability to live a good life," Clark told CTV News during his year-end interview with CTV News.
The complex-needs shelter, a first of its kind in Saskatchewan, will be run by the province. The government of Saskatchewan says a third-party organization will run the daily operations, but has yet to disclose the organization.
The shelter will be temporary, only open for 18 months, according to a vote by city councillors in November.
Cooper is set to retire from policing mid-January, after serving as Saskatoon’s police chief for six years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, poised to become law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday and is now poised to become law.
'I haven't done anything criminally wrong': Arrest warrant issued for 'crypto king' associate in Dubai
An Ontario judge has ordered the arrest of an associate of the self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ after he refused to surrender his passport and claimed he fled to Dubai instead.
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
BREAKING 'Historic day in art fraud world': Thunder Bay man sentenced to five years
The first of eight suspects accused in a massive Indigenous art fraud case has been sentenced to five years in prison in a northern Ontario court Thursday.
Liberals, NDP agree to new deadline to introduce pharmacare legislation
After being unable to table — let alone pass — pharmacare framework legislation this year, the Liberals and New Democrats have agreed to a new deadline to present the bill: March 1, 2024.
Fourth Calgarian arrested for terrorism-related offences in ongoing investigation
A fourth person has been arrested in Calgary as part of an ongoing national security investigation related to terrorism-related posts on TikTok and other social media sites.
Liberal MPs ask universities if calling for genocide of Jews violates school codes
Five Liberal members of Parliament are asking 25 Canadian university presidents to say whether calling for a genocide against Jewish people or the elimination of Israel violates their school policies.
As Conservative House tactics persist, Gould suggests Poilievre's party take a 'time-out'
As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'
Boy, 13, charged after allegedly planning mass shooting in a synagogue
A 13-year old boy from Canton, Ohio, has been charged with allegedly planning a mass shooting of a local Jewish synagogue.
Regina
-
'This is what they need to continue': REAL organization says it's at risk of having to close operations
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) says without a boost in city funding, it’s at risk of having to close operations.
-
Decision to expedite Sunrise Motel investigation shot down in committee vote
A motion intended to speed up an investigation into the Ministry of Social Services' use of hotels was defeated in committee – meaning the report will not come out until December of 2024.
-
Sask. woman launches scholarship for women pursuing career in firefighting
After being a firefighter for close to 30 years, Marianne Boychuk launched a new scholarship for women wishing to pursue a career in firefighting – Marianne Boychuk Women in Firefighting.
Winnipeg
-
'He's vulnerable': Family of missing man makes plea for help
The family of a missing 81-year-old Winnipeg man is making a plea to the public to help find him.
-
Off-duty police officer facing impaired driving charges
An off-duty Winnipeg police officer is facing impaired driving charges.
-
Manitoba changes property tax rebates but can't yet fulfil promise on billionaires
Manitoba's NDP government is following through on one property-tax promise from its election campaign, but is not ready to act on a pledge to stop issuing rebates to billionaires.
Calgary
-
'I was desperate': Former patient warns about Calgary doctor awaiting penalty for professional misconduct
A Calgary doctor found guilty of professional misconduct is waiting to find out his penalty and a former patient is warning others based on his experience with that doctor.
-
Calgary bar owner Grant Cichacki facing 6 more sexual assault charges
A Calgary bar owner accused of sexually assaulting an employee is now facing more charges.
-
Gas drops below a dollar at Tsuut'ina Costco
Calgarians gassing up at one station Thursday got an early Christmas present when the station dropped the price of a litre under a buck.
Edmonton
-
Alberta records highest number of weekly new flu cases in 14 years
With one week left of fall until it's officially winter — and the Christmas holidays soon after — the number of people in Alberta becoming sick with influenza is the highest it’s been since October 2009.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
-
Alberta increasing mandatory crash reporting threshold from $2,000 to $5,000
Crashes with a damage value below $2,000 will not have to be reported in Alberta in the new year.
Toronto
-
Toronto City Council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, asks TTC to rename two subway stations
Toronto City Council has approved a motion to rename Yonge-Dundas Square and to ask the TTC to rename two subway stations, while at the same time pausing the renaming process for Dundas Street itself.
-
'I haven't done anything criminally wrong': Arrest warrant issued for 'crypto king' associate in Dubai
An Ontario judge has ordered the arrest of an associate of the self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ after he refused to surrender his passport and claimed he fled to Dubai instead.
-
Video shows group with gas cans before fire guts $13.8M Toronto mansion; arson investigation underway
Shortly before a fire gutted a York Mills mansion under construction on Thursday morning, a group of people could be seen running along the side of the house with gas cans, new video footage obtained by CP24 shows.
Ottawa
-
Police make additional arrests in one of Ottawa's largest drug busts
The Ottawa Police have arrested three more people in relation to Project Top Shelf, a seizure of more than 40 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of crack cocaine.
-
Police services board chair Dr. Gail Beck resigns
Chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board Dr. Gail Beck resigned from her role on Thursday.
-
New provincial liquor regulations welcome news for local craft brewers
Many local beer and wine producers say the upcoming changes to how Ontario manages the sale of certain alcohol will have a significant and positive impact for many local producers.
Vancouver
-
Cancer patient paying for chemotherapy in Bellingham says B.C. Cancer Agency discharged her
When 60-year-old Sheila Vicic went in for a routine colonoscopy in August, she was shocked to learn she has colon cancer. Surgery in September confirmed her disease is at stage three, and she was anxious to start treatment as soon as possible.
-
Vancouver cafe struggles to stay open, appeals to community for help
A popular Vancouver cafe is struggling to remain in business due to pandemic-related debt, inflation, and family challenges.
-
5 festive events happening in Vancouver this weekend
The holidays are upon us, and there's no shortage of festive events and activities in Vancouver this weekend. Here are five reasons to leave the warmth of your living room.
Montreal
-
Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
The Quebec government has officially revealed how much out-of-province students will have to pay if they want to study in the province. It also announced that non-Quebec students will be required to learn French in order to graduate.
-
Q&A: Quebec higher education minister on tuition hikes, new French rules for English universities
Higher Education Minister Pascal Déry agreed to an interview with CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson about her new plan and to address the concerns raised by Quebec`s English universities.
-
Montreal-area man finds $50,000 lottery ticket digging through boxes of Christmas decorations at home
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Vancouver Island
-
Permanent drug-inhalation site opens in Victoria
A permanent drug-inhalation site has opened in downtown Victoria, in what health authorities say is the first indoor facility of its kind in North America.
-
Avian flu spreads to more than 50 flocks in B.C.
More than 50 poultry farms in British Columbia have been infected with avian flu since October, but animal health officials say that rate is slowing as the fall migration of wild birds ends.
-
Indigenous woolly dogs of B.C. were forced into extinction: study
For thousands of years, a breed of white, woolly dog played an important and cultural role for Coast Salish people in Western Canada but when colonists moved in the animal quickly became extinct, a new study says.
Atlantic
-
Parents prohibited from watching Halifax youth basketball games after poor behaviour
Parents have been banned from minor basketball games this weekend due to ongoing confrontations.
-
N.S. releases five-year highway improvement plan
Nova Scotia released its five-year highway improvement plan Thursday afternoon, outlining projects coming up in the next fiscal year.
-
'This is extremely difficult': Convicted killer of N.B. teen denied parole
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux appeared at a parole hearing in Quebec on Monday and a day later the Parole Board of Canada made the decision to deny day parole and full parole.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murderer charged with two counts of sexual assault in North Bay
The man convicted of murdering Renee Sweeney in Sudbury is facing new charges in North Bay.
-
Fire in Thessalon destroys century-old residence
A fire on Huron Street in Thessalon on Thursday destroyed a historic residence that is more than a century old.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
London
-
'Some type of cyber incident': London Public Library systems failure result of cyberattack
On Wednesday, London Public Library officials reported a major systems outage, with all their computerized services down. Now they believe they have identified the reason.
-
London Police Service: Local 9-1-1 system 'at the brink of failure'
The alarm is being sounded about the state of local 9-1-1 service.
-
Windsor Spitfires host London Knights
The Windsor Spitfires played host to the London Knights Thursday night.