SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

On Feb. 18, police were called to a home in the 700 block of 33rd Street West where they found Sabrina ​Clark’s body.

Police have not released further details concerning the 29-year-old's death.​

​On Tuesday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) shared images of persons of interest "who may be relevant" to the investigation into Clark's death.

SPS is asking anyone who has information to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.