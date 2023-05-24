Saskatoon police arrest man with alleged Russian organized crime connections

A man who police say is affiliated with a Russian organized crime group was arrested in Saskatoon and charged with fraud and identity theft.

Saskatoon police said they were notified on March 10 that a 48-year-old Georgian national wanted by several authorities in Canada and the United States was living in Saskatoon under “one of many” assumed identities.

“Investigation led police to attend an address in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road on May 14, where the suspect was arrested,” Saskatoon Police Service said on Wednesday in a news release.

Police seized multiple false and forged documents after executing a search warrant of the address following his arrest.

The man is charged with procurement of false identity documents, possession of credit cards obtained by the commission of an offence, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of citizenship documents for a fraudulent purpose, fraud over $5,000 and the use of forged documents.

Police say more charges are expected as investigations continue in other jurisdictions.