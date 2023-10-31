Saskatoon police arrest 2 men in connection to murder from 2006

Saskatoon police arrested and charged two men in connection to a murder from 2006.

On July 8, 2006, Darren Greschuk, 31, called 911 after being shot by an unknown suspect while in his own home.

He was transported to hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Following 17 years of investigation, Saskatoon police charged a 48-year-old B.C. man with second degree murder, and a 45-year-old Saskatoon man with manslaughter, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Saskatoon, and the 48-year-old man was arrested in Penticton, B.C. then taken back to Saskatchewan with assistance from RCMP.

Both suspects appeared in provincial court Tuesday morning.

RCMP did not release the identities of the two accused.