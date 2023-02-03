Saskatoon pet store teams up with charity to bring toys to dogs with cancer

A Saskatoon pet store has teamed up with a charity to provide 200 toys to dogs with cancer and in remission.

Pet Planet Primrose worked with Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation, an organization aimed at supporting pets and their owners after a pet cancer diagnosis and during treatment.

“Animal health and happiness are so important,” said Pet Planet Primrose owner Gillian Gratton. “It was just a great opportunity to give back.”

People were able to donate through several Pet Planet locations. For every $8 donated to Kali's wish, the pet store donated one toy to a dog fighting cancer.

The donations were made at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine (WCVM) at the University of Saskatchewan. Its veterinary oncology team will distribute the toys to their canine cancer patients over the coming year.

“The KONG toys are fantastic for all animals,” said Gratton. “KONGs can be used as a great way to soothe a dog.”

Golden retriever Stella, who is 9-years-old, and whose life was saved by the oncology team, received a toy.

She had a 5-pound liver mass and was told the only opinion was to euthanize her. Her fate changed when she was brought to the WCVM.

“Three years ago, they essentially saved her life,” said Stella’s owner Alyssa Ogieglo. “They are treating her like she is not just a dog, and that’s how she is to me, right.”

The oncology team’s primary goal is maintaining a good quality of life for pets diagnosed with cancer. They hope this brings attention to owners who are struggling with their dog's diagnosis.

“We want the owners to know there are support groups out there, they don’t need to feel alone. Having a diagnosis of cancer doesn’t need to be scary,” said a resident of medical oncology Vivian Fan.

The Pet Planet Store that donated the toys has decided to make this an ongoing project.