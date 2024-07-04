Saskatchewan soon to hit minimum wage target of $15 an hour

After years of incremental increases, the Saskatchewan government is soon to reach its minimum wage target of $15 an hour, up from the current $14.

Since 2007, Saskatchewan has seen its minimum wage increase by 89 per cent. However, compared to the rest of Canada, the province remains tied with Alberta for the lowest minimum wage in the country.

"There are winners and losers from any kind of price floor," economist Marc Law said. "On one hand, if you manage to keep your job, you get a higher pay, which is probably good for you. Obviously, employers have to pay more for a given number of workers."

University students constitute a large portion of minimum wage workers, and for them, any increase is a welcome one.

"Students always welcome minimum wage as it helps support us as students. A lot of students work minimum wage jobs, whether it's waiting tables or at Tim Hortons," said Krunal Chavda, president of the University of Saskatchewan Student Union.

Despite the increase, the rising cost of tuition and inflated living expenses mean that many students still find it insufficient.

"With the cost of groceries and rent, it's not enough. I think it's a good step they're increasing minimum wage, but it's not enough," said Daly Haas, a student at the University of Saskatchewan.

The Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce raises concerns about how minimum wage hikes disproportionately affect small businesses and could lead to increased prices, or decreased hours.

"Always keep in mind the effects on small and medium-size businesses. The effects can be quite large, and if they're unable to absorb some of these costs, we're going to see some tough decisions being made," the government relations officer with the chamber, Margot Orr said.

The changes are set to take place on October 1.