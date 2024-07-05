Search underway for Sask. missing teen after canoe overturns on Helene. Lake

RCMP have been searching for a missing teen boy after a canoe tipped near a boat launch on Helene Lake on Wednesday.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers from Turtleford/Glaslyn RCMP responded to a report about a missing canoer on the lake. Their investigation determined that one of the occupants—a teen boy—did not resurface after the canoe overturned, RCMP said in a release on Friday.

“Since receiving the report, Turtleford/Glaslyn RCMP has been searching for the boy with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft System and Underwater Recovery Team,” RCMP said.

The local fire and emergency medical services are also on the scene assisting, according to RCMP.

Residents in the area can expect to see an increased presence of first responders as the search continues.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who notices anything that seems out of place in or around the lake, is asked to contact RCMP.

Helene Lake is located about 234 kilometres from Saskatoon.