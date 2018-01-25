The Saskatoon Open Door Society recognized local businesses it says go above and beyond with workforce diversity.

The society hosted a gala Thursday night at the Sheraton Cavalier, where the awards were presented.

One of the winners was Vendasta Technologies, which took home the Employer Partner of the Year award.

“Culture and diversity leads to creativity, and that’s really important in our software department,” said Brooke Trippel, people operations specialist with Vendasta. “Technology is everywhere, and we’ve had so many amazingly talented people in the tech industry from around the world join us in Saskatoon.”

The full list of winners of the 2018 Saskatoon Open Door Society Workforce Diversity Awards is as follows:

--Leadership in Immigrant Employment, Small Local Employer – Jerry’s Food Emporium

--Leadership in Immigrant Employment, Corporate Employer – Saskatoon Inn & Conference Centre

--Excellence in Immigrant Integration, Small Local Employer – 7Shifts Employee Scheduling Software Inc.

--Excellence in Immigrant Integration, Corporate Employer – The Home Depot and Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

--Saskatoon Open Door Society Employer Partner of the Year – Vendasta Technologies Inc.

--Saskatoon Open Door Society Long-Term Employer Partner – Saskatoon Co-operative Association Ltd.

--Individual Achievement in Immigrant Employment and Integration – Jim Bence

The gala also included several musical performances from acts with diverse backgrounds.