SASKATOON -- A local nursing student is hoping to spread some joy.

Mackenzie Cey put the call out for others to join her in sending well wishes in the form of homemade cards, letters, pictures and artwork for seniors at homes throughout the city.

“I'm looking for lot of help from people around the city.”

As a nursing student she has visited many seniors homes and realized how important visitors are. With current limited access to seniors facilities she wanted to show that seniors there are cared for and supported.

“Just make a card, picture whatever they want and drop it off here at Georges Vanier school, we have a box here that's open for delivery until next Friday."

Cey is hoping to collect and deliver about 1,000 cards in the coming weeks.

The drop box is located at the front doors of Georges Vanier Catholic Fine Arts School.