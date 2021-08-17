SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon music venue says staff, customers and artists must be vaccinated when live music shows return in September.

They must have received their second dose at least two weeks before the event and provide proof of vaccination, according to a Twitter post.

Amigos will accepts as proof either a printed copy or screencap of an immunization record or the card a person received upon getting a vaccine.

Those unable or unwilling to follow those rules may request refunds up to 48 hours prior to the show.

"Masks are not required but are certainly welcome," the post says.