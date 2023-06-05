Saskatoon MLA says she's not running for re-election

After the next provincial election, there's guaranteed to be a fresh face representing a Saskatoon constituency.

Single-term NDP MLA Jennifer Bowes has announced she won't seek re-election.

"It has been a great honour to serve the people of Saskatoon University," Bowes said on Twitter Monday.

"While I have made the decision not to run for re-election after considerable deliberation and with mixed emotions, I look forward to continuing to serve out the remainder of my term," she said.

Bowes serves as the opposition critic for Advanced Education, Innovation, and Status of Women, and the associate critic for Labour. She was first elected in 2020.

"I have been proud to advance issues of social and economic justice during my time in public office including paid sick leave, universal birth control, pay equity, living wages, and barrier-free access to abortion," Bowes said in her series of tweets.

"I want to sincerely thank my constituents for placing their trust in me and for allowing me the incredible privilege of advocating on their behalf."

Under provincial legislation, Saskatchewan's next election must take place before Oct. 28, 2024.