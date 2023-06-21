Saskatoon Medavie staff see pawsitive improvement with mental health dog

The life of a paramedic is often a stressful one, but staff at Medavie are trying a different, albeit hairy, approach to their mental health.

Since Betty the 19-month-old black lab has come into the lives of Medavie staff in Saskatoon, by all accounts mental wellness in the building has improved.

“She’s able to bring that calmness and joy before they start their day or end their day,” Angela Sereda, mobile integrated health manager told CTV News.

Sereda is Betty’s handler. She brings Betty to work every day and then takes her home at night.

“Pets in general just bring a calming nature to individuals. Betty is here for them after the end of a call or at the beginning of their shift,” Sereda says.

This is the second support dog in the province. The first was in Moose Jaw when Sereda worked there.

“It’s been absolutely amazing to see the difference that she’s made here in Saskatoon,” she said.

Betty has four doggy beds around the Medavie building, each of them provided by the different departments to keep Betty comfortable, and possibly entice her to stay longer in their areas.

“Just to see the empty bed puts smiles on our faces because we know there could be a dog coming in,” Linley Cummings, told CTV News.

Cummings works in the high stress call centre at Medavie. She’s been here for 11 years. Having Betty at work has been a plus for her.

“It is such a great feeling. Even though there could be chaos all around us, seeing betty come in, it’s just an instant mood booster. We can get difficult calls in here,” she says.

Betty will mostly serve Medavie staff, but Sereda says they might take her out when they go into the community for various events.

“This should be really implemented in paramedic services across the country and internationally because the affects she brings to paramedics in their already stressful day just really makes their day a bit brighter,” she said.

But no matter where Betty goes the answer is clear — she is a good dog.