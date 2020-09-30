SASKATOON -- The McDonald’s restaurant at 1803 Idylwyld Drive North in Saskatoon was temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee reported the positive test on Tuesday, the company said in a news release. The employee worked their last shift on Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” the release said.

The restaurant reopened Wednesday at 6 a.m.

All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.