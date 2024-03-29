Saskatoon marks Good Friday with annual religious celebration

Good Friday in Saskatoon brought the Christian community out into the snow for the annual hallmark way of the cross prayer walk for the second time since the pandemic.

Around 150 walkers passed through the downtown core of the city, singing and reciting prayer to commemorate the day.

All fourteen stages of the cross were marked out throughout downtown, the walkers stopped to reflect on each stage of the cross. Participants took turns carrying a large cross. Speeches were given to explain the various stages of Jesus' walk as detailed in the bible.

Organized by the Roman Catholic Diocese, Myron Rogal explains the event

"It’s really an event that brings a diversity of people together to honor this holy day," Rogal said.

(Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

The walk is a part of the larger Easter weekend of celebrations and activities.

"The entire journey began last night with the last supper, and concludes tomorrow night and Easter morning with the resurrection of the lord," Rogal said.

"It's a joyous time for Christians, it's one of the highest points of the year, it's really the reason we are who we are, because of the next few days."

The prayer walk plans to come back next year to remain a staple of the Easter season in Saskatoon.