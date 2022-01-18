Saskatoon man faces 8 gun-related charges after tactical police response

Saskatoon police say a 24-year-old Saskatoon man faces eight gun-related charges along with a charge of breach of probation after an incident on Monday.

The Saskatoon police tactical unit and a crisis negotiator team responded to a report of a man armed with a gun at a home in the 300 block of 29th Street West, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

Police received further information that he had pointed the gun at others inside the home, according to SPS.

The man, 24, exited and was taken into custody around 8 a.m.

Several people from inside the home were arrested on outstanding warrants, police say.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home shortly after the incident concluded. Inside, officers found a sawed-off shotgun along with ammunition, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident.