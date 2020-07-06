SASKATOON -- The defence lawyer for a man charged with first-degree murder says many facts around the case are still unknown.

Ranbir Dhull, 42, faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Samandeep Jhinger, 23.

On Monday, Dhull’s defence lawyer Andrew Mason told reporters outside of court that the victim was the cousin of the Dhull’s wife, and she was staying with the accused at the time of her death. Mason added the details around this death are still "very murky" and he wasn’t even sure where the death occurred.

The allegations against Dhull were presented in provincial court on Monday. Dhull appeared over speakerphone. The Crown alleges on July 2nd, in or near Warman, Sask., Dhull caused the death of Jhinger.

On Friday Warman RCMP were investigating a suspicious death in the 200 Block of Third Street West in Warman. In a news release RCMP said it received a missing persons complaint for Jhinger at 4 p.m. on July 2. RCMP said more information was received on July 3, and that’s when Mounties located Jhinger dead at a home in the 200 Block of Third Street West in Warman.

An autopsy is scheduled for July 7.

The Crown submitted a list of the names of seven people Dhull is not permitted to have contact with while in custody.

Mason said Dhull was awaiting a September court date for an unrelated assault charge.