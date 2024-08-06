Saskatoon man charged after Kindersley RCMP cruisers rammed by stolen vehicle

A Saskatoon man is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly ramming multiple police cruisers while fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle.

On Aug. 4 at around 5:40 p.m. a fuel theft at a local business was reported to Kindersley RCMP. Officers learned that a truck filled up with diesel and left without paying.

Police discovered that the truck was displaying a license plate reported as stolen in Calgary on July 29, a news release from RCMP explained.

At 6:50 p.m. RCMP learned that the suspect vehicle was spotted at a different business in Kindersley.

Officers responded soon after and attempted to block the suspect in.

This did not work however and the suspect rammed two RCMP cruisers, inflicting serious damages.

No officers were injured.

The suspect fled the area and escaped police.

An investigation led to charges being laid against a 26-year-old from Saskatoon.

He faces seven charges including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner and failing to stop for a peace officer among others.

A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest. The next day, the 26-year-old was arrested by Hanna RCMP in Alberta for an unrelated incident.

He remains in custody in Alberta and Kindersley RCMP is working to extend its warrant into the province.

“Therefore, his court day on the charges from Kindersley RCMP is pending,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to RCMP.