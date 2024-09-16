Two Saskatoon teens arrested following assault in Pleasant Hill

A 54-year-old man is recovering following an attack in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Friday night.

Patrol officers were called to the corner of Avenue Q South and 19th Street West just after 10 p.m. with a report that a group of teens was attacking someone, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Police found a 54-year-old man suffering from serious injuries when they arrived, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers were lead to a home in the 400 block of Avenue Q South where the suspects allegedly entered after the attack, and two teens were arrested, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

The 15-year-old faces an aggravated assault charge and the girl faces a charge for breaching court-ordered conditions.