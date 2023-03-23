Saskatoon judge lifts Legacy Christian Academy publication ban

An alleged victim of a former staff member of Legacy Christian Academy can now be identified after she successfully petitioned in court to have a publication ban lifted.

Jennifer Beaudry wanted her name made public so she is free to talk about the case. A provincial court judge lifted the ban on Thursday.

Beaudry says she and Aaron Benneweis had a relationship spanning several years when she was a young teen and he was in his 30s and working at the school.

Benneweis, who is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor, is expected to enter a plea on April 20.