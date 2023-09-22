Saskatoon judge: Fertuck's confession can be admitted as evidence
A Saskatoon judge has ruled that a confession provided to undercover RCMP officers during an elaborate sting operation can be admitted as evidence in a high-profile murder trial.
Greg Fertuck is accused of first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck. She disappeared in December 2015 and her body has never been found.
Justice Richard Danyliuk's ruling follows a lengthy "voir dire" — a portion of a trial where a judge determines whether evidence can be admitted.
Charges were brought against Fertuck following a "Mr. Big" sting — an elaborate investigation where undercover police pose as criminals hoping to gain a suspect's trust and elicit a confession.
Earlier in the trial, Fertuck's defence team had attempted to cast doubt on his confession due to a brain injury he sustained during the course of the investigation.
Court heard the injury resulted in memory loss so severe that police opted to reenact a pre-planned "scenario" with Fertuck that had already taken place — because he didn't appear to remember it.
However, in his decision, Danyliuk says he's seen no medical evidence of "some catastrophic, or highly serious, or irreversible brain damage occurred such that Mr. Fertuck was in a state of health that showed he should not be the subject of this sort of investigation."
Danyliuk said the officers involved "were confident that Mr. Fertuck had recovered and possessed an independent and operative mind" before resuming the investigation.
He also notes the officers were "dismayed by his condition" and simply kept contact and for a time "actually assisted" Fertuck and his domestic partner.
Throughout the investigation, police took steps to try and minimize the amount of alcohol consumed by Fertuck, even creating scenarios where liquor wasn't an option.
In his decision, Danyliuk says Fertuck's "alcohol problem" actually improved following his brain injury.
Fertuck's defence also painted him as someone who was naively caught up in the police sting.
But Danyliuk found there was "no evidence of cognitive deficits" and that he was "not a follower, blindly obeying the directions or wishes of others."
He points to the fact that Fertuck was involved in two romantic relationships simultaneously during the investigation — at one point living under one roof with both women — as evidence he "possessed independence and an ability to operate socially."
Danyliuk says Fertuck's alleged account of killing Sheree remained consistent when speaking to two of the fake gang members separately.
In his decision, Danyliuk also notes a number of apparently correlating details between Fertuck's confession and other evidence, including drops of Sheree's blood found in the box in his truck, and the two shells found at a gravel pit where she worked — Fertuck told the undercover officers he fired twice.
In his decision, Danyliuk says although the evidence can proceed to trial, it does not mean the Crown's case is proof of murder beyond a reasonable doubt.
"It simply means the statements ought to be put before the trier of fact at the trial proper because the Crown has demonstrated either that the statement is inherently trustworthy, or that its reliability can be sufficiently tested," Danyliuk says.
Fertuck's trial started in September 2021 and has been marred by numerous delays and has seen the departure of Fertuck's lawyers. He is currently representing himself.
It's expected to resume on Oct. 4.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after third minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
TREND LINE Conservatives extend summer lead over Liberals, NDP sees bump in Nanos ballot tracking
With the fall sitting of Parliament underway, Nanos ballot tracking shows the federal Conservatives continue to hold onto the lead they’ve had all summer while the Liberals remain stalled, and the NDP has managed to gain a bit of steam in third place.
WATCH Video of rats running on wall prompts closure of Waterloo Tim Hortons
A Tim Hortons on University of Waterloo campus has been closed after a video of rats scurrying down one of the restaurant’s walls surfaced online.
Cost of foreign interference probe nears $1.9 million; $1.7M goes to law firm
A Toronto-based law firm was awarded a nearly $4.5 million contract to work on former special rapporteur David Johnston's ill-fated foreign interference probe. The investigation has so far cost taxpayers almost $1.9 million, CTV News has learned.
B.C. premier suspects Ottawa holding on to information about foreign interference
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he "strongly" suspects that the federal government is holding back information that could help the province protect its residents with connections to India from foreign interference.
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP has identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of N.J. Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
Powerful Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey was charged Friday with secretly aiding the authoritarian government of Egypt and trying to thwart the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars and cash under a corruption indictment that accuses him of using his foreign affairs influence for personal gain.
Regina
-
'I could feel him walking with us': Awareness walk in Regina remembers those lost to drug crisis
Community leaders renewed their push for awareness of Regina’s drug crisis at a walk in the north central neighbourhood on Friday.
-
'No criminality involved' in alleged Regina Beach child luring incident: RCMP
RCMP say no charges will be laid in an alleged child luring incident in Regina Beach after it was determined there was no criminal activity involved.
-
'Unfortunate that it has come to this': Regina church fences off property used by homeless
A church in downtown Regina has fenced off its property, blocking access to those who had long sought sanctuary on the front steps. The church says the risk of fire was too great to allow the homeless to remain there.
Winnipeg
-
Crime, health care and homelessness: Poll reveals which leader Manitobans believe can best deal with the problem
New polling suggests there is a strong belief among voters in the ability of the NDP and party leader Wab Kinew to tackle major issues such as health care – though the Tories are largely seen as the best equipped to attract more jobs in the province.
-
Thunderbird Restaurant owner takes City of Winnipeg to court over missing land records
A Garden City-area restaurant owner is taking the City of Winnipeg to court, looking for lost land records it says will stop the construction of a new Starbucks next door.
-
Winnipeg police investigate random robbery, stabbings
Winnipeg police are investigating a random robbery and stabbings that took place on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary getting safe child surrender site six years after infant found dead in Bowness dumpster
Calgary's first safe surrender site for babies will soon be available not far from the site where a newborn was found dead in a Bowness dumpster six years ago.
-
Calgary couple pushes for affordable housing solution as feds approve application for accelerator funds
Dima Aldahouk and Ousama Juha moved to Calgary from Syria in 2017 hoping for a better life, but the couple and their two children could be homeless by the end of the month.
-
'It's just important to be vocal': Flames' Zadorov on speaking out against Russian invasion of Ukraine
Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov broke his silence on Friday and discussed his decision to speak out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Mounties searching for 'armed and dangerous' men wanted for kidnappings
Two people who were kidnapped at gunpoint in eastern Alberta are now safe but police issued a public warning Friday about a pair of suspects who may be in Edmonton or Calgary.
-
Ukrainian president acknowledges Edmonton’s close ties to his embattled country in Ottawa speech
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded Canada and the world Friday about Edmonton’s close connection with his country.
-
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP has identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
Toronto
-
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after third minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
-
Woman dies in hospital after found with 'severe' head injury on Ajax road in suspected hit-and-run
A woman has died in hospital after being found severely injured on a road in Ajax, Ont. Wednesday in a suspected hit-and-run.
-
Ontario reaches tentative deal with elementary education workers
Ontario has reached a tentative agreement with the 3,500 education workers represented by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO).
Ottawa
-
Wrath of the wasps
There is a buzz in the air and it’s more than that summertime weather we’ve been feeling. It's wasps and lots of them.
-
'Major injuries' after motorcycle, vehicle collide in front of Napanee high school
Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcycle rider was sent to hospital with "major injuries" after a crash with a vehicle in front of Napanee District Secondary School.
-
Ukrainian Canadians in Ottawa show support for Zelenskyy
Ukrainian Canadians gathered on Parliament Hill on Friday as a show of support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed parliament.
Vancouver
-
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP has identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
-
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
-
Ibrahim Ali murder trial: Expert defends opinion dead girl was sexually assaulted
A lawyer for Ibrahim Ali at his B.C. murder trial has highlighted part of an expert witness's report saying there's "considerable overlap" between the type of injuries that can occur in consensual and non-consensual sex acts.
Montreal
-
Jewish groups celebrate as Quebec man sentenced to 15 months for fomenting hatred
A Quebec man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews has been sentenced to 15 months in jail and three years of probation.
-
The Bill 96 effect: CEGEP student warns others to get their English eligibility certificate before it's too late
A John Abbott College student has learned the hard way that applying for a certificate of eligibility for English instruction before graduating high school has become even more critical under the new French language law in Quebec.
-
Man, 32, charged with severe beating of homeless man at Montreal metro station
Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a suspect in connection with the assault of a homeless man at a metro station in the Latin Quarter that left the victim unconscious.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada warns of 'significant fall storm' for Vancouver Island
A fall windstorm is expected to hit Vancouver Island this weekend, according to forecasters. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement covering all of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast north of Saltery Bay.
-
Millions added to B.C. funding for rural, volunteer and First Nations firefighters
The British Columbia government is providing more money to rural, First Nations and volunteer fire departments across the province.
-
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
Atlantic
-
A year after Fiona: Nova Scotians still fear blackouts as utility claims improvements
Some are weary of Nova Scotia Power's promises for improvement, as fall hurricane season brings lengthy power outages he feels could be avoided.
-
‘We’re kind of homeless’ Fredericton fire displaces 110 people
A fire in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday has displaced 110 people at a time where the city is seeing extremely low vacancy rates.
-
Halifax Mooseheads to retire Nathan Mackinnon's number
Colorado Avalanche star player Nathan Mackinnon, is back home. MacKinnon’s number 22 retired will Friday night, by his former junior team, the Halifax Mooseheads.
Northern Ontario
-
ATV driver killed in Blind River, 8th ATV death in 2 months
A 62-year-old was killed Thursday in an ATV collision in Blind River. It’s the eighth person to be killed in ATV crashes in the last two months in northern Ontario.
-
Cheating allegations rock northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
-
Cost of foreign interference probe nears $1.9 million; $1.7M goes to law firm
A Toronto-based law firm was awarded a nearly $4.5 million contract to work on former special rapporteur David Johnston's ill-fated foreign interference probe. The investigation has so far cost taxpayers almost $1.9 million, CTV News has learned.
London
-
'He appeared to be smiling': Officers describe chaotic scene during Nathaniel Veltman arrest
London, Ont. police officers were alerted to look for a black pickup truck just moments after a Muslim family was run over along Hyde Park Road in west London on June 6, 2021.
-
Police on scene of standoff situation in Delaware, Ont.
Police are on the scene of a Delaware intersection Friday afternoon as they respond to an apparent standoff situation.
-
Suspect in custody after man fatally stabbed in west end
An investigation is underway after a man suffering from a stab wound attended a home in west London, Ont. and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.