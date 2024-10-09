Saskatoon homelessness rally proposes tent city as 'emergency action to keep people safe'

Dozens of people gathered at Saskatoon city hall Tuesday to voice their concerns about the growing issue of homelessness in our city, and to offer their own solutions.

One man who is unhoused took the open mic to share his story, telling the crowd he is considering moving to Edmonton because they have better supports in place.

“Do I stay here, or do I go to Edmonton where there are resources? Like, they have homeless shelters there, like a place called the Bissel Center where they have clothes washers for the homeless; individual showers,” he said.

He declined to share his name with CTV News, but said that he lost his job in the oil field and ended up addicted to alcohol and living on the street. He’s now sober and looking to get back on his feet. Having a simple service like showers, would allow him to look presentable to go apply for a job saying,

“You can’t apply for a job with dirty clothes. No one will hire you.”

He worries about his chances making it through another winter in Saskatoon, with so many unhoused people looking for help.

“You take a look in any direction, you walk around here, you're going to find so many people homeless. You know, he's going to be outside tonight.”

Manuela Valle Castro, who helped organize the rally for the Prairie Community Coalition, told the crowd that action needs to be taken now to support the homeless in Saskatoon, especially with winter approaching.

“We want to see shelters that are centered in community needs, harm reduction, that are Indigenous led, that are safe for Indigenous people in whatever point in their lives they are, and for anybody who needs a house,” Valle Castro told CTV News.

Valle Castro told the crowd that her group is currently considering establishing a tent city this winter to house those who don’t have a place to live.

“It’s an emergency action to keep people safe and to help them through the duress they face in Saskatchewan winter. We are going to protect our relatives and our community members,” she said.

She hasn’t had discussions with the city yet, but Valle Castro said she plans to soon.

In an email to CTV News, the City of Saskatoon indicated it would not allow people to live in a public park in freezing temperatures.

“The city and various social agencies have been patient, mindful of process, continued to work on solutions for many years and have offered solutions to the issues highlighted by this group,” the city said in a statement.

“But out of concerns for personal safety, health, and welfare, the city cannot in good conscience allow people to live in freezing temperatures at a public park.”

The city says tent cities create greater health and safety risks, including fires.

David Fineday works out of Saskatoon's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, giving the community an opportunity to smudge and reconnect with First Nations culture. (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News)

Other solutions from the rally included having Indigenous people hired to offer mental health supports, with a high number of Indigenous people represented in the unhoused population.

"Why can't they bring $1 million worth of mental or mental health workers and help people walking around on the streets,” David Fineday said.

Fineday works in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood offering opportunities for individuals to smudge and reconnect with culture.

Some of the speakers at the rally also called on churches to open their doors to help the homeless since they only operate a few hours a week. It was also suggested during the rally that businesses get on board and help with funds or to offer vacant buildings.