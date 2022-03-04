Saskatoon home sales 'well above normal trends' in February: realtors association

While home sales in Saskatoon eased compared last year's levels during the same period, February still marked a strong month for Saskatoon's real estate market.

That's according to the latest numbers from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

The Saskatoon area saw 753 homes sold and 1,268 new listings, down 13 percent and 16 per cent respectively year-over-year

"Some of the pullback in sales can be in part due to some of the supply challenges in the market," the SRA said.

"Year-to-date there have been 942 new listings, far lower than the over 1,100 new listings that we typically see at the start of the year."

Sales were also softer in January, compared to 2021, but the SRA said sales levels are still "well above normal trends."

The "benchmark" price for a home reached $330,600 in February, the SRA said.