Saskatoon Hilltops triumph over Regina Thunder in prairie conference final

The rivalry between the Regina Thunder and the Saskatoon Hilltops was at full flame today as the teams clashed in the Junior Football Prairie Conference final.

The contest unfolded as a gritty defensive battle in the first half.

Coach Scott Macaulay of the Thunder expressed his pride in his offense, which managed to make some significant gains against the formidable Hilltops defense.

"I was proud of our offense; they moved the ball on a great solid defense," Macaulay said.

On the other sideline, Coach Tom Sargent of the Hilltops acknowledged the determination of his players.

"At the end of the day, we knew if we just stay positive — and I wasn't that positive — the players kept saying, 'Coach, I got this, I got this,'" said Sargent

The defensive struggle continued until Hilltops' running back Boston Davidson broke through with a sensational run in the second quarter, securing the first major of the game and putting the Hilltops ahead 9-3. This critical play granted the home side a six-point lead heading into halftime.

Coach Sargent praised Davidson, describing him as "outstanding" and the go-to player for the Hilltops.

The second half saw both teams' offenses come to life, with Regina scoring a touchdown. But the Hilltops swiftly answered with a touchdown of their own, regaining the lead.

Reflecting on the teamwork, Davidson was unwilling to take the credit for himself.

"It's when those guys work together, that's when those big plays come. That's what allows me to do my job when they're doing theirs. We work together."

In a thrilling finale, Regina had one last opportunity for a Hail Mary play in the game's last breath. Still, Dalton Urban secured an interception for the Hilltops, sealing their victory.

The game was a nail-biter from start to finish, but the Saskatoon Hilltops ultimately emerged victorious, dashing Regina's hopes of redemption in the nationals.

They now advance to face the St. Clair Saints at SMF Field next Sunday.