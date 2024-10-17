Rapper turned Saskatchewan NDP candidate says sorry for lyrics called misogynistic
A former Saskatchewan rapper turned political candidate apologized Tuesday for lyrics that the incumbent Saskatchewan Party has criticized as misogynistic.
Phil Smith, the NDP candidate for Estevan-Big Muddy, said in a statement that he takes full responsibility for the songs released about a decade ago.
He said he's now "committed to social action to bring an end to gender-based discrimination."
"I said things in my 20s that I don’t believe now whatsoever," Smith said.
His apology comes after Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party put out a media release labelling some of Smith's lyrics "misogynistic, pro-drugs and pro-crime."
In Smith's song "Candy Necklaces," Smith rapped: "Just wish I could belly flop into your cleavage."
On a track titled "Casino," he said: “You have to be asinine to test me, I stomp squares all day like a chess piece. Down for jail, and bail and subsequent probation."
The Saskatchewan Party said in the release that either Carla Beck's NDP "completely failed to do basic vetting" on Smith or is comfortable with the lyrics.
"Carla Beck owes the people of Saskatchewan an answer," it said.
Smith, in his apology, recounted how someone pulled a gun on him several years ago. The "horrifying incident" made him realize that he was on the wrong path, he said, and that he needed to change his life for the better.
“My focus now is on being a positive influence in our society and any music I’ve created in recent years has been devoted to that," said Smith.
Speaking at an unrelated news conference Tuesday, Beck said she wasn't aware of the lyrics.
It's not what people in Saskatchewan want provincial leaders to focus on, she said.
"Song lyrics are one thing," she said. "Getting caught up in a sex trafficking sting or having assault charges for choking and assault — those are another thing."
- For updates from the campaign trail, exclusive polling and more, check out our Saskatchewan election hub
One Saskatchewan Party member was booted from caucus last November over a charge of procuring sex, which was stayed after he completed an alternative measures program. Another resigned in January over an assault charge, which is still before the courts.
"If that's what (Moe) wants to focus on, he can fill his boots," Beck said. "But we're focused on the things that Saskatchewan people need."
Last week, Saskatchewan Party candidate David Buckingham came under fire for using a racial slur last year to reference a Black person while recounting a story of someone else using it.
He apologized, telling reporters it was a "very dumb mistake."
BREAKING Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder is wanted and another suspect is in custody in connection with a double homicide in Ontario last year, U.S. law enforcement say.
More Trudeau cabinet ministers not running for re-election, sources say shuffle expected soon
Federal cabinet ministers Filomena Tassi, Carla Qualtrough, and Dan Vandal announced Thursday they will not run for re-election. Senior government sources tell CTV News at least one other – Marie-Claude Bibeau – doesn't plan to run again, setting the stage for Justin Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks.
Smashed hotel room, narcotics found as Liam Payne death probe unfolds
One Direction pop star Liam Payne died of multiple traumas and internal bleeding after plunging from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, prosecutors said on Thursday, adding an initial search suggested the fall came after substance abuse.
Israel's foreign minister confirms that Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in Gaza
Israel’s foreign minister has confirmed that Israeli troops in Gaza have killed Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year's attack on Israel that sparked the war.
OHL responds to CTV W5 investigation into alleged sexual assault by former junior hockey players
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has released a statement in response to a recent CTV W5 investigation into an alleged sexual assault in 2014.
Car torched at home of owner of Old Montreal buildings struck by deadly arsons
Police are investigating a fire at a home in Dorval owned by Emile Benamor, the owner of the two Old Montreal buildings that were allegedly set on fire in the past year, killing nine.
From Taylor Swift to Tinkerbell, these are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
A conversation with the Natural History Museum's photographer of the year
Shane Gross, a Canadian marine conservation photojournalist, has won the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
Montrealer ordered to pay $35,000 fine for not declaring luxury watch at border
A Montreal business owner will have to pay a hefty fine after he imported a luxury watch without declaring it to customs.
