'Was a really dumb mistake': Sask. Party MLA nominee apologizes for using racist slur

A Saskatchewan Party candidate publicly apologized on Wednesday after it was revealed that he used a racial slur in caucus offices a year and a half ago.

David Buckingham issued the apology in front of Scott Moe and several of his party's candidates during a Saskatchewan Party event in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

“It was a really dumb mistake, something that’s not okay,” he said. “We’re a country of inclusivity, and my comments, talking about that, were completely inappropriate.”

Buckingham used the slur during a conversation with another MLA in a government caucus office. A Black staff member overhead the remark and took offence.

“Someone overhearing me had a concern with that, rightfully so. I went and I apologized immediately to that person,” he said.

The incident was reported to human resources and handled internally. Buckingham was sent for sensitivity training.

David Buckingham publicly apologized after it came to light that he used a racial slur over a year ago. (CTV News)

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe said he’s satisfied that the proper protocols were followed.

“Because I was made aware of this when the apologies were offered, my reaction was, ‘What are our protocols and what are our procedures internally and are they followed?’ And they were,” he said.

The incident became public after Randy Weekes, speaker of the legislature, revealed the details earlier this week.

“I hope this information helps the people of Saskatchewan to make an informed decision on election day,” Weekes told reporters.

The NDP say it's now up to voters in Saskatoon Westview to pass judgement.

The woman who complained about use of the racial slur subsequently resigned her position in the government caucus officer.

She now works elsewhere in government.