    • Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge

    Ryan Domotor is shown in a Legislative Assembly profile photo (legassembly.sk.ca) Ryan Domotor is shown in a Legislative Assembly profile photo (legassembly.sk.ca)

    Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday following a prostitution-related charge.

    In a statement sent to media, the provincial government said Premier Scott Moe removed Ryan Domotor, 56, from the Saskatchewan Party caucus and stripped him of all appointments and responsibilities.

    “Those in public office should be working to support vulnerable women, not exploit them,” Premier Moe said in the email.

    According to the government, Domotor, who represents Cutknife-Turtleford, has been charged under a prostitution-related section of Canada's Criminal Code.

    “There is absolutely no place in our government, nor frankly in the Assembly, for someone who has been charged with such a crime," Moe said.

    In response to a CTV News inquiry, Regina Police Service said Domotor was one of 16 people arrested in a vice unit investigation earlier this week focused on "combatting sexual exploitation and human trafficking."

    Police say he was arrested at a business in east Regina at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

    Domotor is facing a charge of communicating for the purposes of obtaining sexual services.

    CTV News has contacted Domotor's Maidstone constituency office for further comment.

    Domotor was first elected in 2020. 

    --With files from Caitlin Brezinski

