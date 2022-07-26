Saskatoon Food Bank gets 'historic' donation

Nutrien has donated $2.5 million to the Saskatoon Food Bank.

The money will be used for a new $12 million facility on Avenue P South. However, construction isn’t expected to begin for a few years.

“In our current building we’re bursting at the seams,” executive director Laurie O’Connor said.

“Quite frankly, we’ve lost a few opportunities for new programs. We just don’t have enough space to provide that.”

According to the organization’s website, it provided more than one million pounds of food for the community last year.

O’Connor said most of that food was kept in off-site storage.

A campaign will start in the fall to help fundraise for the new building.