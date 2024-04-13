Saskatoon Fire Department urges people to unplug winter extension cords after vehicle caught fire

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says its crews responded to a call about a vehicle on fire on the driveway of a single-family home in the 10 block of Moxon Crescent Friday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the engine compartment of the car engulfed in flames, SFD said.

The fire’s heat caused minor damage to the attached garage with no injuries reported to residents or firefighters.

An investigation concluded that the fire originated from an extension cord plugged into the car's block heater.

“Damage is estimated at $15,000 to the vehicle and the garage,” SFD said.

With the warm weather coming, the fire department reminds residents to unplug any exterior extension cords designed for below-zero weather.

“They are heavily insulated and can overheat in warmer temperatures,” SFD said.