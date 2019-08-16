The City of Saskatoon has filed a claim to its insurer in an effort to retrieve the $1.04 million it lost in a fraud scheme, a city spokesperson says.

Police investigators and banking institutions are also working with the city to try and recover the cash.

Jon Coller, the University of Saskatchewan’s chief information security officer, told CTV News it’s not impossible to recover the cash – if the city acts fast.

“In other cases it’s based on speed,” said Coller, referring to an Alberta university scam.

In August 2017, Edmonton-based MacEwan University lost $11.8 million in an email scam. Officials transferred the funds into an account believed to be a university vender. In April 2018, the university announced it had recovered $10.92 million.

However, city manager Jeff Jorgenson told reporters Thursday that recouping the money would be a challenge.

“There is no guarantee that any of the funds can be recovered or will be recovered.

“What I can say is we’re doing everything we can do recover as much funding as we possibly can.”

Mayor Charlie Clark said he believes there is a chance the funds will be recovered, but for now he hopes the incident can serve as a cautionary example.

More details to come.