The City of Saskatoon was the victim of identity theft, costing taxpayers $1.04 million, a city official revealed Thursday.

City manager Jeff Jorgenson told media Thursday afternoon that an apparent fraudster had stolen the identity of the chief financial officer of a construction company whom the city deals with.

The unidentified scammer then contacted the city, asking to change the company's banking information, Jorgenson said.

The $1.04-million payment from the city then went to the fraudster's account, rather than the company's.

The city learned it had been duped on Monday and went public with the incident in the interest of transparency, and to warn other organizations, the city manager said.

Jorgenson declined to name the company that had been impersonated.

This is a developing story, more details to come.