Saskatoon expects more rainy days

    Saskatoon residents can expect a week of cool and unsettled weather with a chance of showers most days.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Tuesday is mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 10 C and a risk of frost Tuesday night with a low of 3 C.

    ECCC has issued a special weather statement for parts of the province advising of possible funnel clouds on Tuesday.

    Saskatoon is also included in the advisory for a second consecutive day.

    Wednesday and Thursday look for continued cool temperatures with highs of 10 C and 11 C, respectively. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly cloudy.

    A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Friday and Saturday with Highs 20 C and lows 7 C.

    The week wraps up with a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday and Monday. Highs will reach 19 C on Sunday and 22 C on Monday.

    There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers on Saturday night.

