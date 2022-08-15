Saskatoon Ex falls just short of attendance record

The Saskatoon Ex nearly set an attendance record this year as more than 225,000 people attended the six-day fair.

On the final day of the Ex on Sunday, 38,902 people attended the fair -- a record for any Sunday at the Ex.

This year's attendance mark fell just short of the all-time attendance record of 230,528 people who crossed through the gates in 2021. However, this year's attendance is a record for a six-day Ex since 2021 was eight days.

According to Prairieland Park, who organizes the annual summertime event, the previous attendance record prior to 2021 was set in 2012 when 221,154 people attended.