Saskatoon Ex falls just short of attendance record
The Saskatoon Ex nearly set an attendance record this year as more than 225,000 people attended the six-day fair.
On the final day of the Ex on Sunday, 38,902 people attended the fair -- a record for any Sunday at the Ex.
This year's attendance mark fell just short of the all-time attendance record of 230,528 people who crossed through the gates in 2021. However, this year's attendance is a record for a six-day Ex since 2021 was eight days.
According to Prairieland Park, who organizes the annual summertime event, the previous attendance record prior to 2021 was set in 2012 when 221,154 people attended.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Minister asks Canadians not to fake travel plans to skip passport application lines
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest blocks Vancouver traffic
A large rally planned in Vancouver to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. blocked traffic Monday morning.
Thousands of Afghans who helped Canada trapped in Afghanistan, struggling to leave
The federal government needs to do more to help thousands of Afghans who assisted Canadian Forces but remain trapped in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban seized Kabul, aid groups and opposition parties say.
New COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron, original variants approved in U.K.
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.
Regina
-
Regina city councillor Terina Shaw stepping down from Safety and Well-Being committee
Regina Coun. Terina Shaw is stepping down from a city committee focused on improving community safety, following backlash surrounding her comments at meetings earlier this year.
-
Sask. residents aged 18+ now eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older are eligible to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Regina driver fined nearly $600 for excessive speeding
A novice driver was caught travelling well over the speed limit late Sunday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warning issued in North Norfolk, severe thunderstorms in southern Manitoba
A tornado warning has been issued in the municipality of North Norfolk.
-
Bell MTS customers might be experiencing Internet and TV interruptions
Customers with Bell MTS may be dealing with some Internet and TV issues according to the telecommunications company.
-
Armed and barricaded situation lasted nearly 10 hours, three people charged: police
Three people have been arrested after police officers executed a search warrant, which resulted in an armed and barricaded situation that lasted almost 10 hours.
Calgary
-
Death of 63-year-old woman at Strathmore care home declared a homicide: RCMP
The death of a 63-year-old woman last Friday at a Strathmore care home was a homicide, said Strathmore RCMP in a release issued Monday.
-
'Untimely and tragic': Calgary police cleared of wrongdoing in in-custody death
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared the Calgary Police Service of any wrongdoing in their dealings with a man who died in custody back in 2020.
-
Alberta Liberals stay with Roogeveen as leader after no one stands for leadership
The Alberta Liberal Party announced Monday that there will be no new leader of the party.
Edmonton
-
Driver charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists east of Edmonton
The 29-year-old was charged with two counts of impaired operation causing death, impaired driving and possession of an illegal substance.
-
RCMP searching for 14-year-old boy in pond northwest of Edmonton
The boy Mounties are searching for in a pond in Whitecourt, Alta., on Sunday has been identified as a 14-year-old from the Edmonton area. The teenager, identified by family as Hassan Mohamed, was last seen in the pond area of Rotary Park Outdoor Waterpark around 3:55 p.m.
-
8 windows smashed at Hull Block, EPS seeking tips and footage
A historic building in central Edmonton sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage after several windows were smashed earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Toronto boy with rare genetic disorder begins treatment after family raises US$3 million
A Toronto family’s heart-wrenching journey to find a cure for their son’s ultra-rare disease has reached a new milestone.
-
Famous musician touched by stranger's act of kindness while visiting Toronto
A famous frontman was the recipient of an act of kindness while trying to rent a bike in Toronto Monday.
-
Ontario proposes 2-per-cent raise for lower-paid education workers
Ontario is proposing to give education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees who make less than $40,000 a two-per-cent raise per year.
Ottawa
-
Two Kemptville, Ont. residents file judicial review of proposed jail
A proposed correctional facility in Kemptville, Ont. has some residents concerned about how it might change the look of their small town and they are taking steps to prevent it from happening.
-
Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities
Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, Premier Doug Ford said the 'strong mayor' powers he initially said would be granted to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be expanded to other municipalities.
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman planning retirement after $31M Lotto Max Jackpot win
A British Columbia woman who found herself suddenly $31 million richer says she plans to retire, but she's not sure what's next.
-
'Lost without her friends': Only duck to survive B.C. coyote attack starts following humans everywhere
The lone duck who survived a coyote attack on a B.C. farm was so bereft she started following the humans around – waddling close behind them as they went about their chores and waiting on the doorstep every time they went inside.
-
Flyer threatening to set fire to tent city circulating on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A disturbing note threatening to set fire to the tents and belongings of people sheltering along Vancouver's East Hastings Street has been taped up and handed out, triggering a police investigation.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign on Monday, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences (RPAs). The recommended interval between baseline vaccination and a first booster dose is three months or more, while the suggested interval between each subsequent booster dose is five months or more.
-
Back-to-school season at Quebec colleges marked by shortage of teachers, support staff
With one week to go before the start of the new school year, the CSQ is concerned that some CEGEPs will be unable to offer certain services and even some courses due to a lack of staff.
-
A new 'fiscal pact' with Montreal tops Mayor Plante's Quebec election wish list
The next political party to form government in Quebec this fall needs to make a 'fiscal pact' with Montreal so that the metropolis can properly cope with an unprecedented level of homelessness, increasing gun violence, and to meet the city's green initiatives, Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Family of murdered Vancouver Island man suing prison officials over inmates' escape
The daughters of a 60-year-old Vancouver Island man who was found dead in his home in 2019 are suing the Correctional Service of Canada, claiming negligent prison officials allowed two men to escape from a minimum-security penitentiary and murder their father.
-
'Expect major delays': Gravel truck crash snarls highway traffic near Victoria
A gravel truck crash has stalled traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Victoria on Monday. Stewart Westwood with road maintenance contractor Emcon Services says a fully loaded gravel truck and its trailer went into the ditch just west of the West Shore Parkway exit on Monday afternoon.
-
Victoria police seize guns, sword and body armour in raid
Victoria police say two people were arrested last month after police found guns, body armour and a sword inside of a suite at a supportive housing facility.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations for month of July, decrease in deaths
Nova Scotia is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the month of July, while the number of deaths decreased compared to previous months.
-
One dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire in Dartmouth: police
A person has died after police say a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Dartmouth Monday morning.
-
Work is ongoing to save vandalized historic trees at Halifax Public Gardens
The supervisor of the Halifax Public Gardens says some of the "top minds" in arboriculture are working to save nearly 30 historic trees that were vandalized three weeks ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
-
Long-time downtown Sudbury businessman running for mayor
A 72-year-old downtown Sudbury businessman has entered the pool of candidates running for mayor in the City of Greater Sudbury, bringing the number of contenders to nine.
-
One taken to hospital after Nairn Centre fire
CTV News has learned one person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire at a camp west of Sudbury.
London
-
Homicide suspect arrested: London police
Antony Centeno-So, the man wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of Devon Cherrey-Rooke earlier this month, is in the custody of London police Monday.
-
'Broken collarbone and road rash': London cyclist describes alleged hit and run
In serious pain, Randy Van Puyenbroeck had trouble sleeping. He was cycling with a group of members from the London Cycling Club on White Oak Road Sunday morning when he and a fellow rider were involved in a crash with a truck.
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.