Saskatoon e-scooter pilot off to a rocky start
A new pilot project that just rolled out onto Saskatoon streets is off to a rocky start.
City councillors say they're getting complaints that rented e-scooters are being abandoned outside of designated areas.
Saskatoon is the first city in the province to allow e-scooters on public roads, part of a two-year pilot project.
“Bird scooters have been around in Canada for the past four years,” said Alexandra Petre, COO of Bird Canada. “We're very excited that the City of Saskatoon has decided to participate in the micro mobility pilots and right now they’re running a pilot to understand usage and demand in Saskatoon.”
Bird and Neuron are the two companies that will supply around 500 scooters around the city.
“What’s really important to this initial pilot period is really to show that this is going to be a mode of transportation that people are going to use in the city,” Isaac Ransom, corporate affairs with Neuron told CTV News. “And we're already seeing lots of rides.”
But in the first weeks, city councillors say they're getting complaints that scooters are being ditched all over town.
“I’ve got a lot of emails and phone calls about this, and a lot of photos,” said Cynthia Block, Ward 3 councillor. “I had anticipated that the e-scooter project was tightly regulated in terms of making sure that people return their units to the appropriate place.”
The e-scooters are designed to work only in designated areas, but the city says there have been some hiccups with the technology
“The first few days, the geofencing system in place wasn’t working properly, and you were able to ride on a sidewalk,” said Jay Magus, director of transportation. “You'd get to a parking mat, and you were not allowed to stop.”
Magus says the problem has now been rectified, and riders will be penalized for things like parking the scooter in the wrong location or riding on the sidewalk.
“The system is supposed to work so that you can't end your ride, so you'll be continuously charged if you leave it in the wrong spot,” he said.
But SGI says riders need to be aware of the rules of the road when using e-scooters, and that they may be liable for damages caused while riding.
“If you are in a situation where you are piloting an e-scooter and you cause damage to somebody else's property, you may be held responsible for that damage,” said SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy, who says that riders are subject to the same impaired driving laws as any other motorized conveyance.
Both companies' policy is for riders to be at least 16 years old with parental permission, or 18 to ride on your own.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demands
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
One of the most notable happenings at Apple's event for developers on Monday is likely the iPhone maker's tweak that will keep its autocorrect feature from annoyingly correcting one of the most common expletives to 'ducking.'
Here's what Quebec's wildfires look like from outer space
A photo taken from NASA show what the wildfires burning in Quebec look like from up above.
Facing evacuations due to a forest fire or flood? Here’s what to pack in a grab-and-go bag
While some natural disasters or bouts of extreme weather may require sheltering in place until authorities can restore power to the area, others require residents to evacuate quickly, sometimes in a matter of hours — and if you want to be prepared, you should create a grab-and-go bag.
Canada facing critical shortages of leukemia and thyroid cancer drugs
Canada is currently facing a critical shortage of drugs used to fight thyroid cancer and a form of leukemia.
Using melatonin for sleep is on the rise, study says, despite potential health harms
More and more adults are taking over-the-counter melatonin to get to sleep, and some may be using it at dangerously high levels, a study has found.
Small-brained ancient human cousins may have buried their dead, according to a surprising study
An ancient human cousin may have buried its dead and carved symbols into cave walls, surprising findings for a creature with a small brain.
Poor air quality, evacuations in multiple provinces due to wildfires
Wildfire smoke prompted warnings about poor air quality for many regions across the country, stretching from northern Alberta to the Atlantic.
Regina
-
Trial for Regina man charged with murder of brother delayed due to health
The trial of a man charged in connection to the death of his brother was set to get underway in Regina on Monday but now faces a delay.
-
'I'm not going to sugarcoat it': Riders' GM speaks ahead of regular season
On Monday, Jeremy O’Day, Saskatchewan Roughriders General Manager and Vice President of Football Operations, met with media to discuss the team ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.
-
Saskatoon MLA says she's not running for re-election
After the next provincial election, there's guaranteed to be a fresh face representing a Saskatoon constituency.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian woman in Winnipeg trying to bring remains of fallen husband home
A Ukrainian woman who now lives in Winnipeg is hoping one day she will be able to bring her husband's remains to her new home, a place he hoped one day he too would be able to call home.
-
Missing teen found dead: Winnipeg police
A missing Winnipeg teen has been found dead.
-
Winnipeg bridge construction project cost increasing
The price tag for the St. Vital Bridge project is going up.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighters battle northwest brush fire
Firefighters battled a heavy brush fire in the city's northwest on Monday, stopping the flames from engulfing any nearby homes.
-
UCP's Tyler Shandro lost by 25 votes in Calgary-Acadia: source
CTV News has learned the results of the provincial election recount in Calgary-Acadia confirm an NDP win, though it was 25 votes, not seven.
-
19-month-old suffers dog bites to the face in Sage Hill attack
Calgary EMS say a toddler was taken to hospital on Monday after being attacked by a dog.
Edmonton
-
Why experts agree Edmontonians should report non-criminal 'hate incidents' to police
Edmonton police launched a new tool Monday to encourage reports of "hate incidents," something officers believe will help them track people who may escalate to "hate crimes."
-
Caught on camera: 2 try to steal ATM from northern Alberta bank
Mounties in the town of McLennan, Alta. are hoping members of the public can help them identify two men who tried to steal a bank machine from the local ATB Financial.
-
Alberta wildfire evacuee thanks man who saved him when he was choking on water
A man from Drayton Valley, Alta. is publicly thanking a swimming instructor who helped him when he was choking on water at a hotel pool.
Toronto
-
Widow whose husband was killed by a speeding OPP officer told misconduct was ‘not serious’
A grieving widow whose husband was run over and killed by a speeding OPP officer can’t believe the force told her it won’t hold a public hearing into the case because it decided the misconduct was “not serious.”
-
Correctional Service of Canada releases statement on Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison
The Correctional Service of Canada has released a statement about serial killer Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison.
-
U.S driver accidentally takes wrong turn, ends up arrested at border with massive bag of cash
A U.S. driver has been arrested by the RCMP after making a wrong turn and ending up in a line to cross the Canada border while in possession of more than $815,000 in cash and a large amount of cannabis.
Ottawa
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
-
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Hazy conditions in Ottawa as wildfire smoke blows across the capital
A haze blanketed the sky Monday in Ottawa as smoke from Quebec wildfires blew across the city.
-
Visitors asked to postpone trips to Gatineau Park due to wildfire risk
The National Capital Commission is asking residents to consider postponing trips to Gatineau Park because of a growing fire risk.
Vancouver
-
Multiple investigations underway after B.C. woman’s suspicious death in Australia
Police in Australia are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who used to live in Surrey, BC, after her body was found in her apartment on the outskirts of Sydney.
-
Multiple Metro Vancouver police agencies join forces to tackle retail theft in Surrey
A crackdown on retail theft in Surrey has resulted in 26 arrests, the recommendation of 15 criminal charges and the recovery of more than $5,000 in stolen merchandise, according to police.
-
B.C. officials respond to 'fear-based' rhetoric about safer supply programs
Despite "anecdotal information and allegations," there is no evidence that a prescribed safe supply of opioids is being diverted and causing increased harm and death – specifically among youth, B.C.'s chief coroner said Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal organized crime figure Francesco Del Balso killed in daylight shooting
A 53-year-old man was shot and killed in the Montreal suburb of Dorval on Monday afternoon. A source told CTV News that the victim is Francesco Del Balso, who has links to Montreal's Mafia.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Editor of Montreal's only newspaper for Black community, Egbert Gaye, dies at 67
Community Contact newspaper managing editor Egbert Gaye, a well-known leader in Montreal's Black community, has died after suffering a massive heart attack over the weekend. He was 67.
-
Legault seeking international aid as more than 160 wildfires burn in Quebec
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government is looking internationally for support as it struggles to battle more than 160 forest fires. With more than 480 wilderness firefighters on the ground, Quebec can fight around 30 fires, Legault told reporters Monday, adding that normally firefighters would come from other provinces to help.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire burning out of control near Port Alberni reaches 20 hectares
A wildfire that has been burning out of control on Vancouver Island since Sunday morning is now estimated to cover approximately 20 hectares of dense forest near Port Alberni.
-
Nanaimo-Vancouver ferry service takes another step towards launching
A new foot passenger-only ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver has marked another milestone towards starting operations.
-
Victoria police promise 'sustained enforcement' at Topaz Park amid growing community concerns
Victoria police say officers will be at Topaz Park on an ongoing basis for the foreseeable future amid growing calls for service related to the park.
Atlantic
-
Weather conditions ground aircraft covering Shelburne County wildfire
Crews fighting an out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia are trying to determine what impact weekend rain had on their efforts.
-
Help available to Nova Scotians impacted by wildfires
Nova Scotia organizations, small businesses and individuals are offering support to those who have been evacuated or who have lost homes due to the numerous wildfires across the province.
-
N.S. government to contact people impacted by cybersecurity breach
Nova Scotia’s government and cybersecurity experts are working to get to the bottom of a breach that still isn't fully understood.
Northern Ontario
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's what Nova Scotia's wildfires look like from outer space
Photos released by NASA taken from International Space Station show the immense scale of the wildfires in Nova Scotia, with billowing smoke engulfing the landscape.
-
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
London
-
‘Neighbours are paying the price’: Lithium battery pack leads to fire on Base Line Road
CTV cameras captured the moment London, Ont. firefighters discovered a sparking lithium battery pack in a charred apartment at 122 Base Line Rd. W. Sunday.
-
Testimony of drug use highlights impaired driving causing death trial
There was emotional testimony on Monday from the husband of the woman killed in a crash in south London, Ont. almost four years ago. Paul Kay testified about the last moments in the life of his 68-year-old wife, Penny.
-
Speak up: Should cars be banned, even seasonally, from historic Blackfriars Bridge?
City staff recommend a compromise that may not satisfy many Londoners who cross Blackfriars bridge on foot, bicycle, or in their vehicles.