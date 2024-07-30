SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon duplex engulfed in flames

    A duplex in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood was engulfed in flames on Monday, but no one was injured.

    Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Gray Avenue just before 8 p.m., and when crews arrived they found a duplex fully enflamed and an adjacent duplex beginning to burn, the Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

    Crews advanced hose lines to spray the flames from outside and extended a ladder for an aerial attack.

    All the occupants were able to evacuate safely, according to the fire department, and there were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

    A fire investigator has yet to rule on the cause of the fire or provide a damage estimate.

