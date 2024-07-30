Saskatoon duplex engulfed in flames
A duplex in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood was engulfed in flames on Monday, but no one was injured.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Gray Avenue just before 8 p.m., and when crews arrived they found a duplex fully enflamed and an adjacent duplex beginning to burn, the Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.
Crews advanced hose lines to spray the flames from outside and extended a ladder for an aerial attack.
All the occupants were able to evacuate safely, according to the fire department, and there were no injuries to civilians or first responders.
A fire investigator has yet to rule on the cause of the fire or provide a damage estimate.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Microsoft reports network infrastructure issues globally
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A 3rd child dies after a stabbing attack on a U.K. Taylor Swift themed-dance class. 7 more people still critically ill
A nine-year-old girl wounded in a stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in northwestern England died Tuesday, bringing the death toll to three, as police questioned a 17-year-old suspect arrested minutes after the rampage.
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
CFL fan breaks world record for visiting stadiums in fastest time
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
N.L. premier gifts new guitar christened by music icon to one of the 'Lucky Seven'
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
Gangsta rapper to grandfather: The Olympic gold rebranding of Snoop Dogg
The 52-year-old rapper's transformation – from superstar on trial for murder in the 1990s to Martha Stewart bestie on 'grandpa's duties' at the Olympics – has been so slow and shrewd.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina man returns home to find stolen city vehicle had slammed into his garage
A Regina man is sorting out the aftermath of an incident that saw a stolen city vehicle being pursued by police crash into his garage last week.
-
Moose Jaw residents meet to share ideas, concerns regarding possible shelter relocation
It was standing room only at a public meeting in Moose Jaw on Monday evening as people gathered to share thoughts on the possible relocation of Riverside Mission shelter, in addition to growing concerns around mental health and addictions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Microsoft reports network infrastructure issues globally
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Winnipeg
-
Vacant Osborne Village parking lot eyed for redevelopment
A fenced-off parking lot in the heart of Osborne Village could finally be getting a new lease on life.
-
Crash impacting Tuesday morning traffic in east Winnipeg
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
-
CFL fan breaks world record for visiting stadiums in fastest time
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
Edmonton
-
Animals, like those in Jasper, know how to dodge wildfires, say biologists
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
-
Death of teen boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis, Alta., a homicide: RCMP
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
-
Elks to make change at QB after 0-7 start: TSN
The Edmonton Elks are making a change at quarterback after losing every game this season so far.
Calgary
-
TC Energy signs deal to sell minority stake in pipeline to Indigenous groups
TC Energy said on Tuesday that it will sell a minority stake in its Nova Gas transmission system and the Foothills pipeline assets for C$1 billion ($722.1 million) to certain indigenous Canadian communities as part of a plan to reduce its debt and fund investments.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Microsoft reports network infrastructure issues globally
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
-
Jury in murder-conspiracy trial to hear final arguments about Coutts blockade
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Lethbridge
-
Fire crews respond to massive Coaldale recycling plant fire
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
-
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
-
Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Toronto
-
Search continues for missing Markham woman after suspect charged in kidnapping
York Regional Police are continuing their search for a missing Markham woman who they believe was kidnapped and hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.
-
Thunderstorms expected in Toronto this afternoon
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Toronto on Tuesday as the city wraps up what has been the wettest July on record.
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence in ByWard Market pushing vulnerable people into Centretown, councillor says
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
-
Porter Airlines launching nonstop Ottawa-Las Vegas service this fall
Porter has announced non-stop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.
-
Major blaze engulfs Stittsville home
Ottawa Fire Services brought a blaze in Stittsville under control early Monday evening after flames engulfed the property. Two people were reported hurt.
Montreal
-
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
Woman's death in Lachine a homicide: Montreal police
Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine Monday is being treated as a homicide.
-
Montreal byelection expected to be a tight race between Liberals, NDP: analyst
The countdown is on for the byelection in the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun and it's shaping up to be a close race between the Liberals and the NDP, according to one political analyst.
Vancouver
-
Woman rescued off B.C. glacier calls those who braved smoky conditions 'superheroes'
Laurence Desjardins says the wind was loud enough to keep her awake through the night as white ash fell around the tent where she was camping with friends on a glacier in B.C.'s West Kootenay region.
-
Vancouver police spokesperson accused of bullying, harassment, discrimination: court documents
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
-
B.C. art dealer charged with fraud after police seize works worth millions
A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. art dealer charged with fraud after police seize works worth millions
A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.
-
Woman rescued off B.C. glacier calls those who braved smoky conditions 'superheroes'
Laurence Desjardins says the wind was loud enough to keep her awake through the night as white ash fell around the tent where she was camping with friends on a glacier in B.C.'s West Kootenay region.
-
Don't fall prey to 'hitman' scam, B.C. RCMP detachment warns
Authorities are warning the public about a "hitman" scam that involves fraudsters posing as paid assassins – and telling victims there is a contract out on their life.
London
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in St. Thomas homicide
A St. Thomas man has been charged in death of Victoria Dill and police are still looking for one other person.
-
Major donation for MRI machine in Strathroy
A prominent area business family has made a major donation to the Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital Foundation.
-
Mac Neil bows out of 100 metre Freestyle in Paris
London’s Maggie Mac Neil has withdrawn from the 100m freestyle race to concentrate on the team race.
Kitchener
-
Community members express anger over apparent destruction of corn crop in Wilmot Township
Community members in Wilmot Township are once again raising concerns over the Region of Waterloo’s plan to acquire 770 acres of rural land.
-
Police searching for information about unattended child in Guelph
Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.
-
Dream vacation turns painful for Kitchener, Ont. veteran
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
Northern Ontario
-
Impaired boater charged in cottage country lake
Provincial police charged a 61-year-old man with impaired driving of boat on a lake in cottage country Sunday.
-
Sudbury police lay impaired driving charges against man who ran from party bus crash
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Atlantic
-
First season of commercial whelk fishery opens in Cape Breton
The opening of the first commercial fishery season for whelk was celebrated in Louisbourg, N.S., Tuesday.
-
Indian community in 'deep grief' over fatal crash near Oromocto, N.B.
The three people killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Oromocto, N.B., were related to each other and from Moncton’s Indian community, CTV News has learned.
-
'Hateful and senseless terror': N.S. Black community left shaken as police continue search for shooting suspects
Families who attended a reunion in Africville -- a historic neighbourhood in north-end Halifax – over the weekend are still packing up their belongings two days after a shooting ended the annual event early.
N.L.
-
N.L. premier gifts new guitar christened by music icon to one of the 'Lucky Seven'
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador doubles funeral benefits after unclaimed bodies pile up
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.