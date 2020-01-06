SASKATOON -- People aiming to shed some extra pounds in the new year should be careful when considering the keto diet, a registered dietitian says.

Despite the popularity of the keto diet, it’s important to look past the short-term weight loss benefits and factor in the long-term risks before starting it, said Carrie Lambden, who is also with Eat Well Saskatchewan.

"When you're removing any food group from your diet, there's going to be risk of nutrient deficiencies. So definitely things like calcium and vitamin D. You're also removing your grains, your fruits and some of your vegetables, which essentially is your fibre.

“Another thing that people should be concerned about is that this is a very high fat diet. People who have risks of heart disease, a diet high in saturated fat is linked to increases in your bad cholesterol."

This trendy diet is high in fat and low in carbs and puts the body in something called ketosis, which is when the body can no longer burn its preferred fuel source – carbohydrates – and instead, turns to fat for fuel.

While the keto diet promotes quick weight loss, there are questions about how healthy and sustainable it really is. The annual U.S. News and World report ranked the keto diet as one of the worst. Its ranking is based on factors such as whether it’s easy to follow, nutritious, safe, effective for weight loss and protective against diabetes and heart disease. LINK TO REPORT: https://health.usnews.com/best-diet/best-diets-overall

Restrictive diets like this aren’t sustainable and that most people end up gaining the weight back, Lambden said.

Brooke Bulloch, a registered dietitian and CEO of Food to Fit Nutrition, said this can lead to other issues.

"Fad dieting in general does have research to show that it can increase body dissatisfaction, food obsession and it certainly increases the risk for eating disorders."

Bulloch said there are better ways people can achieve their health and fitness gaols.

"Engaging in physical activity because it is good for our body, it's good for our muscles and our bones, it helps with osteoporosis prevention. Definitely include a diet that has a variety of nutritious, whole food."