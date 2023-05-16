Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater numbers show decline

COVID-19 infections in Saskatoon appear to be on the decline, according to wastewater data.

The University of Saskatchewan researchers who monitor the city's wastewater observed a nearly 43 per cent drop compared to the previous reporting period.

The level is considered "medium" by the researchers. The most recent Saskatoon sampling period ended on May 10.

“This level of the viral RNA load indicates SARS-CoV-2 infection in Saskatoon needs continuous monitoring,” an update from the researchers said.

Prince Albert saw a 71.8 per cent decline in RNA load in the city’s wastewater. The level for Prince Albert is "low," according to the researchers.

In North Battleford, the viral load has dropped by 48.6 per cent, dipping below the detection limit, according to the researchers.