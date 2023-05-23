Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater data shows infections doubled in the city

The viral RNA load in Saskatoon’s wastewater has gone up by 100 per cent, according to recent data.

Information released by the Global Institute for Water Security (GIWS) says the data covers the period up to May 14.

Researchers say the new numbers indicate medium levels of COVID-19 in the community.

“This week's viral RNA load indicates that the SARS-CoV-2 infections in Saskatoon are increasing. This level of the viral RNA load indicates that SARS-CoV-2 infection in Saskatoon needs continuous monitoring,” a GIWS news release said.

The viral load in Prince Albert has risen 265 per cent, researchers say.

“This week's viral RNA load indicates that the SARS-CoV-2 infections in Prince Albert are increasing,” the release said.

However, this is a low level for the community, according to researchers.

In North Battleford, the viral load in wastewater fell by 11 per cent, GIWS said. It is also considered a low level, researchers say.